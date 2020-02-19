Gemini Baking Equipment Company hires vice president of sales

Gemini Bakery Equipment Company/KB Systems, located in Pennsylvania, has hired Jerry Murphy as vice president of sales and a member of their executive leadership team. Mr. Murphy brings with him over 35 years in the bakery industry and 13+ years as an executive manager for bakery equipment manufacturers. His technical background, passion for the industry and his industry knowledge lend him to have the expertise and strong client relationship skills that Gemini needs to continue to grow and enhance their customer relationships.

“Jerry will play a key role with new and existing clients coast to coast in North America,” says Mark Rosenberg, founder and CEO, Gemini Bakery Equipment Company.