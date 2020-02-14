ABA Call for abstracts: 2020 Technical Conference

ABA recently put out a call for abstracts, for its 2020 technical conference.

Call for Abstracts - 2020 Technical Conference

Oct. 25-28, 2020

Westin Kansas City Crown Center

Kansas City, MO

Technical Conference Audience: production, R&D, plant operations facility management, and suppliers.

Abstract Requests: ABA's most successful sessions are those that focus on the problem/solution approach. ABA asks that your session proposals include on the job examples, case studies, and troubleshooting samples that attendees can take to their facility to implement. We are also asking that your session appeals to one or more of the following categories:

Production

Technology

Managerial

R&D/ Processing

New to Tech Con? Tech Con brings together bakers and suppliers from across the U.S. and around the world to educate them on trends, technology, and processes in the cookie and cracker manufacturing industry. The conference includes educational breakout sessions, and allied tabletop exhibition, industry expert presenters, and powerful networking opportunities over two days.

Session: Each session is 1.5 hours, with two speakers presenting. Each speaker will have 45 minutes to present and answer questions.

Submit an abstract today to present at the 2020 Technical Conference and share your knowledge with your peers. This opportunity grants you & your company maximum exposure to the largest cookie & cracker manufacturing professionals who attend seeking knowledge to manufacturing issues and operational solutions through an interactive exchange of ideas and best practice sharing. Your name and company will be listed on the ABA website, final program, e-newsletters sent out to industry leaders along with social media campaigns. Selected speakers will be chosen and notified in March.

Contact Pippa O'Shea at poshea@americanbakers.org with any questions. Click here for complete details.