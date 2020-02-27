Dunkin' Protein Muffin

Company: Dunkin'

Website: www.dunkindonuts.com

Introduced: February 2020

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $1.99

Product Snapshot: For a protein-packed treat, Dunkin’ is launching the new Protein Muffin. Offering 16 grams of protein, Dunkin’s newest muffin features blueberries, cranberries, sunflower seeds and pumpkin seeds. The Protein Muffin will be available for a limited time at participating Dunkin’ restaurants nationwide beginning February 26 as well.

