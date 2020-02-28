Melissa's Chile Lime & Peanut Butter Clean Snax

Company: Melissa's

Website: www.melissas.com

Introduced: August 2019

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $4.99

Product Snapshot: Melissa’s has announced the newest flavors addition to the company’s line of CLEAN SNAX treats. The first one is the spicy tang of: Chile Lime Clean Snax. This taste combination of cayenne pepper and dehydrated lime juice in powder form has been a traditional favorite seasoning in Mexican cooking.

The other new flavor to the company’s line of CLEAN SNAX healthy treats with the addition of an all-time favorite of the young, the old and everyone in-between, Peanut Butter. It’s the perfect snack for kids and adults that satisfies those sweet, salty and peanut butter cravings all at once in deliciously healthy nugget of natural flavors.

Melissa’s CLEAN SNAX are available in 8 other tasty mixes: Almond, Coconut, Cranberry, Pumpkin Seed Quinoa Crunch, Matcha, Banana & Cacao, and Hatch Chile. It’s the perfect snack for kids and adults that satisfies those sweet, salty and spicy cravings all at once in a healthy nugget of natural flavors. All CLEAN SNAX mixes are gluten free; each label contains allergen information regarding peanuts as an ingredient or production in a facility that processes peanuts, tree nuts, soy and milk products.