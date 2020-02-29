Melissa's Green & Red Hatch Pepper Pecans, and Green Hatch Pepper Almonds

Company: Melissa's

Website: www.melissas.com

Introduced: August 2019

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $4.99

Product Snapshot: Almonds are the most nutrient-dense tree nut. One ounce of almonds (20-25 almonds) contains 160 calories, only 1 gram of saturated fat and no cholesterol. Almonds are also an excellent source of vitamin E and magnesium, and a good source of protein and potassium. In fact, the protein in almonds is more like the proteins in human breast milk!

A one-ounce serving of pecans (approximately 20 halves) contains 19 vitamins and minerals including vitamin A, vitamin E, calcium, potassium and zinc. Pecans, like all nuts, are also a good source of protein. This naturally healthy snack food can now be enjoyed laced with either Melissa’s Red or Green Hatch Chile Powders. As equally addicting as they are healthy!

The Hatch chile pepper, grown exclusively in the Mesilla Valley near Hatch, New Mexico, is considered to be one of the most flavorful peppers in the world. The pepper ripens from green to a fully mature bright red. The Hatch Powder for this tasty out-of-hand snack is made from Hatch peppers that are picked, dried and ground when the peppers are still quite green and have a light, zesty-fresh flavor.