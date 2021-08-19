Company: Atoria's Family Bakery

Website: www.atoriasfamilybakery.com

Introduced: August 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $3.99

Product Snapshot: Atoria’s Family Bakery is proud to announce its newest creation: Roasted Red Pepper Mini Lavash.

This new flatbread delivers real plant-based flavor and natural red peppers sourced from a local farm.

Made with simple, non-GMO ingredients, the new vegan Roasted Red Pepper Mini Lavash has 70 calories, 4g protein, and 10 pronounceable ingredients per sheet. Each package contains 24 sheets of soft, thin, and pliable flatbread. Perfect for wraps, pinwheels, flatbread pizza, panini, dips, chips, and any meal or snack throughout the day for the entire family.

The flatbreads are available online at shopatoriasfamilybakery.com. Store in the fridge upon arrival (good for 3 weeks refrigerated) or in the freezer (good for 6 months frozen). Look for them in grocery store deli sections this fall.