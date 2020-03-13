Company: All In Nutrition LLC

Website: wickedprotein.com

Introduced: March 2020

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $1.99-$2.49

Product Snapshot: WICKED recently introduced WICKED Protein+MCT Refrigerated Protein Bars.

The bars have only 1G Sugar, 16G Protein, and between 2-4G of Net Carbs (which makes them keto friendly).

The bars use MCT Oil which has incredible and beneficial properties.

Product safety is a priority and the bars are Clean Label Project certified, making them safe for the short and long term (which other brands can't say).

The flavor lineup consists of the best selling, proven flavors of the center aisle protein bars: Birthday Cake, Peanut Butter Chocolate, Cookie Dough, and Brownie Batter.

Utilizing the refrigerator has allowed WICKED to increase the moisture levels of the bars (compared to normal capabilities of shelf only bars).

The bars carry a shelf life of 15 months from production and have been developed to be stored in a climate controlled warehouse. The bars are shipped directly to consumers and put into their refrigerators to achieve the maximum shelf life. The bars are safe to eat outside of the refrigerator through their expiration date. However, the longer they are outside of the refrigerator and the hotter the temperature they are exposed to, the more they will lose their shape.

WICKED currently has a Kickstarter to help fund the bars, which you can find here.