Once Upon a Farm, the children’s nutrition company, announced the launch of its Refrigerated Protein Bars, now available in the refrigerator aisle nationwide. Tailored for growing, active kids, each bar is packed with 8 g of protein from milk and whey concentrate—the same amount as 1 cup of whole milk—along with real fruit and veggies, whole grain oats, and no added sugar. Once Upon a Farm’s Refrigerated Protein Bars are organic and Non-GMO Project Verified and come in two flavors: Oatmeal Chocolate and Cinnamon Roll.

“Kids (and grown-ups in the know) have been loving our delicious refrigerated oat bars. YAY! We love you back!” says Once Upon a Farm Co-Founder and Chief Brand Officer Jennifer Garner. “Parents of older kids have made one teeny tiny, colossal request: more protein, please! Once Upon a Farm, at your service—refrigerated protein bars coming right up! We know how important healthy, big energy snacks are to busy kids navigating schoolwork, sports, and play dates. And we know sacrificing taste and texture for nutrition is not an option! We are so excited to share our tasty and nutritious [Refrigerated Protein Bars]. They are perfectly delicious and made with love for your busy families! Bon appetit!”

The protein bars are refrigerated for freshness, made with ingredients such as apple and pear puree, cocoa butter, dates, and pumpkin seed butter, plus they are fueled with 100% whole grain oats and drizzled with a no-added sugar icing. The new protein bars are also good on-the-go (outside of the fridge) for up to one week. The protein bar line is available to purchase nationwide in the refrigerator aisle at Target, Costco, Sprouts, and Kroger, and online at onceuponafarmorganics.com, for a suggested retail price of $2.79 per bar.

“It’s been so fun to expand our recipes into the fresh bar snacking space,” says Once Upon a Farm Co-founder and Chief Innovation Officer Cassandra Curtis. “This bar is perfect for kids in what we like to call the “beige phase,” where they only want to eat foods like pastas and bread, which leads to them not getting all the nutrients they need, like protein. After years of development, we have finally nailed the sweet spot of delivering a taste and texture that kids love while also giving their body the nutrition it needs with 8 grams of protein. We are beyond excited for everyone to try them!”

