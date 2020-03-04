Taco Bell Cheddar Crisps

Company: Taco Bell

Website: www.tacobell.com

Introduced: February 2020

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $1.99-$3.99

Product Snapshot: Cheesy, crunchy and craveable isn't just limited to Taco Bell restaurant menus—the brand's newest item is hitting shelves at participating U.S. 7-Eleven and Kroger locations and will soon be available through online retailer, Amazon. Building on the success of hot sauce inspired Tortilla Chips launched in 2018, Taco Bell's new Cheddar Crisps are sure to shake up snacking with the bold Taco Bell flavors fans know and love.

Made by baking 100 percent real cheese into craveable crisps, and then seasoning with a kick of bold Mexican spices, Cheddar Crisps are a flavorful, keto-friendly, gluten-free and certified vegetarian snack with no artificial flavors or colors. The Cheddar Crisps are available in three varieties and two sizes, all inspired by iconic Taco Bell flavors: Nacho, Mild Sauce and Fire Sauce, perfect for on-the-go, paired with lunch or added to a charcuterie board.

"From the classic Cheesy Gordita Crunch to the Toasted Cheddar Chalupa, we've been giving fans new and exciting ways to satisfy their cheesy cravings for years. Cheddar Crisps are the next evolution to give our fans a new way to satisfy their Taco Bell cravings," said Taco Bell's senior director of brand marketing, Taylor Montgomery. "Our ability to package up the bold Taco Bell flavors fans love into these new crisps is our distinct advantage when it comes to entering this new crisps category."

Taco Bell is no stranger to innovation and flavor expansion in the snack aisle. In 2018, the brand introduced Fire, Mild and Classic Tortilla Chips flavors and, while an immediate favorite, fans asked for more. Taco Bell then expanded the retail line with Diablo and Reaper Ranch Tortilla Chips varieties as limited time flavors in late 2018 and 2019. The Tortilla Chips line is available in a variety of sizes in select Kroger, Walmart and CVS locations across the country.

Learn more at TacoBellCravings.com and check out the store locator to find out where they are available now. SRP is $1.99 for a .7 oz. bag, and $3.99 for a 2 oz. bag.