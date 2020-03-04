Company: NUTSÓLA

Website: nutsola.com

Introduced: February 2020

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $11.99

Product Snapshot: NUTSÓLA was created by father and son team, Michael and Adam Kukoff, with the goal of making clean eating fun, accessible and, most importantly, absolutely delicious! NUTSÓLA superfood mixes aren’t only a granola alternative, but they are also the base for DIY bars, a fun topping, a great add-in to smoothies, and any other creative way you can think to eat it. NUTSÓLA’s goal is to change the way we snack by providing a healthy mix of 100% real ingredients that lend themselves to a variety of ways to enjoy.

Nutsola mixes are plant-based, gluten-free, grain-free, have no added sugar, and are available in 5 flavors: Peanut Butter, Cacao Almond, Cherry Max, Vanilla Almond, and Banana Nut.