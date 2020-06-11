NUTSÓLA new superfood mix flavor, Cherry Max

Company: NUTSÓLA

Website: nutsola.com

Introduced: June 2020

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $12.99

Product Snapshot: Superfood Mix brand NUTSÓLA is excited to announce its newest flavor: Cherry Max. Packed with 11 all-natural ingredients, Cherry Max has the tart-tasting cherry flavor with rich cacao that many are calling a healthy version of “Cherry Garcia” ice cream by Ben & Jerry’s. The ingredients that give off this nostalgic flavor include dates, almonds, cashews, pumpkin seeds, sunflower seeds, cacao, chia seeds, cherries, vanilla extract, cinnamon, and a touch of sea salt.

Like the rest of NUTSÓLA’s Superfood Mixes, Cherry Max is date sweetened, grain free, gluten-free, Non-GMO and free of refined sugars and preservatives. “My grandpa loved Cherry Garcia and all things cherry flavored. I wanted to put out this flavor to honor him and give our customers a familiar flavor that has been cherished for decades,” commented Adam Kukoff, CEO & co-founder of NUTSÓLA.

Cherry Max is exclusively sold on NUTSÓLA’s website online. The rest of NUTSOLA’s flavor mixes are available for purchase on Amazon, and in natural food markets across the country. You can find more information about NUTSÓLA at www.nutsola.com and on Instagram, Facebook, and Pinterest.