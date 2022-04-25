Company: Amplify Snack Brands

Website: https://piratebrands.com/

Introduced: April 2022

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $3.49-$6.99

Product Snapshot: Pirate’s Booty has once again teamed up with Nickelodeon to launch the “Unlock Your Treasure” sweepstakes. The promotion give fans the chance to win a variety of prizes, and one lucky winner the grand prize of a tropical family adventure at the Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts Riviera Maya.

Pirate’s Booty invites families to go on an adventure to find special “Unlock Your Treasure” packages of Aged White Cheddar featuring SpongeBob at their local grocery stores. Anyone who purchases the specially marked packaged of “Unlock Your Treasure” Pirate’s Booty from April 1, 2022 to September 1, 2022 has a 1 in 10 chance of finding a special key inside that can be redeemed online at UnlockYourTreasure.com for a chance to unlock a variety of prizes.

Suggested retail prices range from $3.49 for a 4-oz. individual bag, to $6.99 for a six-pack of 1-oz. bags, to $7.49 for a 10-oz. individual bag.