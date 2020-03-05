SNAXPO20 canceled as a result of anticipated reduced attendance

Statement from Elizabeth Avery, president & CEO, SNAC International, regarding cancellation of SNAXPO20:

As a result of the impact of significantly reduced anticipated attendance related to recent corporate travel restrictions, SNAC International has made the difficult decision to cancel its annual main event, SNAXPO 2020, scheduled for March 22-24 in Charlotte, North Carolina. In the coming days and weeks, we will be investigating all possible options, including rescheduling the event in 2020.

SNAC International will immediately begin the process of providing refunds for all registration fees. We will also be reaching out to all exhibitors and sponsors to offer full compensation for their booth registration fee and sponsorship investment, as well as to discuss their interest in reinvesting those funds in support of a future SNAC International event.

SNAXPO is the most comprehensive convention devoted exclusively to the international snack industry, bringing together the entire supply chain under one roof. We are committed to serving the needs of the snack industry and its supply chain and will stay in close contact as we have more information to share.