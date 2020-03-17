SimplyProtein plant-based protein bars
Company: SimplyProtein
Website: simplyprotein.com
Introduced: March 2020
Distribution: National
Suggested Retail Price: $5.99
Product Snapshot: SimplyProtein Dark Chocolate Salted Caramel Crispy Bars strike the perfect balance of taste, clean ingredients and high protein. Made with dark chocolate crisps, decadent caramel, real almonds, three grams of sugar and a unique & crispy texture, they're unlike any protein bar out there. Keep on hand for a protein-packed snack or crumble into yogurt for a protein boost! SimplyProtein delivers snacks with a simple promise: all products are made with clean ingredients, 11+ grams of protein and 3 grams of sugar or less. All SimplyProtein snacks are Non-GMO Project Verified and free from gluten, artificial flavors, preservatives or colors, making them the perfect guilt-free snack option.
