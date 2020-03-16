Sanitary Design Workshop postponed due to coronavirus concerns

The Sanitary Design Workshop scheduled for March 31st-April 1st in Chicago has been postponed.

The health and safety of our attendees and instructors is of the utmost importance to SDW. After closely monitoring the risk and impact of COVID-19 on a daily basis, and taking into consideration the guidance from the World Health Organization, the Centers for Disease Control, the nationwide state of emergency and wide-spread travel bans, SDW has decided to postpone the workshop. It is the organization's hope that theywill be able to reschedule the workshop in the later months of 2020.

All registration fees will be fully refunded. Attendees can expect their refund to be processed within 5 business days, and all attendees should cancel their Embassy Suites hotel reservations.