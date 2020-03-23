Nellson, LLC launches updated website

Nellson, LLC (Nellson), a North American manufacturer of branded and private label nutritional bar and functional powder solutions, recently launched a refreshed website, www.nellsonllc.com.

“We are excited to provide users with a smoother experience on our new website,” said Bart Child, senior vice president commercial development of Nellson. “We now feature several new videos which provide a behind the scenes look at our facilities and our team at work. Our updated site has a clean, modern look with larger visuals for improved readability. Its unique functionality allows users to quickly see key takeaways and uses motion and scrolling for an all-around improved user experience. We also improved our global user experience as the website uses a desktop screen resolution for compatibility in any region.”

Nellson’s new website includes these highlights:

A new video player allowing website users to experience Nellson facilities and manufacturing capabilities

An expanded powder capabilities section including information on working with Nellson to create new concepts and packaging options such as sustainable, eco-friendly and compostable

An updated bar section featuring new capabilities and information on custom formats

Nellson’s unique development process for mass retail, e-commerce, and direct sell customers

Nellson’s superior quality assurance practices and certifications such as SQF and FSSC 22000 Certification of GFSA standards

All the latest news and an expansive blog covering new concepts and capabilities

Nellson helps leading brands move nutrition forward. Their recently opened Launch Pad Innovation Center in Salt Lake City is a great example of how they help customer-partners win with consumers. The teams at Nellson work together with their customers in complete partnership through all stages of development. They anticipate consumer demand with new solutions and offer innovative packaging designs for optimal portability and convenience.

Visit www.nellsonllc.com to see the new site in action and find out more about Nellson’s latest nutrition powder and bar solutions.