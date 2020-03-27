piLIFT® SMART initiates a new successful era for vacuum lifters.

Company: Piab

Website: www.piab.com

Equipment Snapshot: Piab is proud to introduce piLIFT SMART, offering a genuine breakthrough in vacuum lifting. Smarter, more energy-efficient, quieter, ergonomic by design, and utilizing the same principles of physics as all vacuum lifters, Piab’s piLIFT SMART represents a paradigm shift as the market’s first Industry 4.0 ready vacuum lifter. piLIFT SMART takes ergonomic vacuum lifting to a new and higher level, essential for meeting our customers’ needs and to ensure the continued development and success of their industries.

Smart data features based on internet connectivity enable Piab’s piLIFT SMART vacuum lifter to deliver on the promises of Industry 4.0. Sensing and monitoring movements and responding quickly to user intentions, the user-friendly vacuum lifter will lift and weigh loads simultaneously, collect and log data, making process statistics and analyses immediately accessible to the user through web platform log-in.

As ergonomics is at the heart of all Piab vacuum lifters, every aspect of piLIFT SMART has been designed with ergonomics and natural movements in mind. From the shape of the handle (enabling right- and left-handed use), the hand guard and the possibility to grip from the side and to rotate objects, to the placement of variable speed controls and a minimized operating sound level, the design of piLIFT SMART has been guided by ergonomics and the wellbeing of users. Significantly reducing the risk of staff injuries, Piab vacuum lifters can reduce the load on the operator’s body by more than 80 percent, while at the same optimizing productivity.

With a reduced power consumption of 76 percent, this adds to the benefits of the patented technology underpinning the new vacuum lifter. With capacity to lift objects weighing 90 lb, piLIFT SMART offers the very best vacuum lifting technology to customers in a broad range of industries. In fact, the addition of low energy consumption, minimal sound levels and smart data features enables the quick and intuitive piLIFT SMART to elevate vacuum lifting to a higher level where it reigns supreme.

“The capability of piLIFT SMART for collecting and analyzing data to use for the optimization of flows and processes is tremendous. I see great benefits for our customers in optimizing lifting

techniques, ensuring the health of employees, and keeping their equipment in tiptop condition,” says David Collins, vice president and head of Piab’s Ergonomic Handling Division.