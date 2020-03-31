Wholesale baking industry ready to hire thousands of employees

The wholesale baking industry is working diligently to ensure a safe and abundant food supply for Americans during the unprecedented event of the COVID-19 outbreak. The American Bakers Association’s (ABA) member companies are working hard to produce and distribute baked goods and are looking to hire more than 3,000 permanent and temporary employees immediately.

“The approximately 45.5 million people working throughout the food and beverage industry are the unsung heroes who deserve to be celebrated,” said Robb MacKie, ABA president & CEO. “They are working tirelessly and safely, today and always, to feed the country and the world. We cannot thank them enough.”

The U.S. government has declared the food and agriculture sector as a critical infrastructure during the COVID-19 outbreak, as it provides essential services that underpin American society. As such, employees are expected to keep a normal work schedule to meet the needs of American families. ABA members are dedicated to providing workers with a safe and healthy workplace, while they work to ensure the food supply of the country.

Results from a survey of the ABA membership found that baking companies are seeking to employ a variety of both hourly and salaried positions across the country including maintenance mechanics, drivers, production line operators, production supervisors, quality assurance technicians, route sales professionals, and general labor. ABA members have over 600 temporary positions and over 2,400 permanent positions available across the U.S.

“The wholesale baking industry can provide relief for those individuals who now are missing a paycheck, we are proud to offer a safe work environment in an industry that is supporting American families during these uncertain times,” said MacKie.

For employment opportunities, a list of the wholesale baking companies who are hiring per the ABA survey, organized by state/territory where positions are available along with the human resources contact