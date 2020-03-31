Epson introduces first Epson media designed for ColorWorks C3500 on-demand color label printer

Company: Epson America

Website: epson.com/usa

Technology Snapshot: Epson has introduced new Epson Label Media designed for the ColorWorks C3500 on-demand color label printer using DURABrite Ultra pigment ink. All new ColorWorks Durable Matte Synthetic Label, ColorWorks High Gloss Label and ColorWorks Premium Matte Label media deliver text, barcodes and images with astounding sharpness and detail. Epson Media supplements the inkjet media products that many ColorWorks partners offer, providing another solution for customers and partners looking for quality label media.

“Sourcing and testing label media can take a lot of time and effort, as there is a vast amount of media options with varying degrees of performance,” said Bonny Chou, product manager, Commercial Labels, Epson America, Inc. “With the new Epson Media, our customers can start printing right away, with confidence they are using a known media guaranteed to work with the ColorWorks C3500 and that will deliver exceptional results.”

Epson’s new label media delivers photo-quality color labels that are consistent from print to print and resistant to smearing, fading, water, and scratches. They are also rigorously tested for overall quality assurance. Additional features include:

ColorWorks Durable Matte Synthetic Label – Delivers photo-quality color labels on a smooth, white surface that can handle extreme conditions. The permanent acrylic adhesive works on a variety of surfaces, including drums and plastic containers. BS-5609 certified for GHS chemical labeling applications, the labels are resistant to many chemicals and are ideal for GHS chemical labels, pharmaceutical labels, medical device labels, laboratory labels, product labels requiring water or chemical resistance and more.

ColorWorks High Gloss Label – Delivers photo-quality, premium color labels on a bright white glossy surface. Labels are fast-drying and resistant to many chemicals. In addition, the permanent acrylic adhesive works on a variety of surfaces. It’s ideal for high-quality product labels, box labels for consumer products, and more.

ColorWorks Premium Matte Label – Delivers photo-quality, premium color labels on a smooth, matte white surface. Labels are fast-drying and resistant to smearing, fading, water and scratches. In addition, the permanent acrylic adhesive works on a variety of surfaces. It’s ideal for barcode labels, box labels for consumer products, pharmaceutical labels, shipping labels, sample labels and more.

New Epson ColorWorks labels are now available through Epson’s vast network of authorized partners. For additional information, visit www.epson.com/colorworks.