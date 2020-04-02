Omega Passion breakfast snack bars

Company: Omega3 Innovations

Website: omega3innovations.com

Introduced: January 2020

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $27.95

Product Snapshot: Each Omega Passion bar delivers a healthy mix of superfoods, including gluten-free oats, walnuts, Greek yogurt, non-alkalized dark chocolate and cinnamon. For its omega-3 source, the company uses its signature Omega Cure oil, which is sustainably sourced from wild Norwegian cod.

Each bag contains seven bars for a week’s supply of omega-3-rich breakfast bars.