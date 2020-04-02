Omega Passion breakfast snack bars
April 2, 2020
No Comments
Company: Omega3 Innovations
Website: omega3innovations.com
Introduced: January 2020
Distribution: National
Suggested Retail Price: $27.95
Product Snapshot: Each Omega Passion bar delivers a healthy mix of superfoods, including gluten-free oats, walnuts, Greek yogurt, non-alkalized dark chocolate and cinnamon. For its omega-3 source, the company uses its signature Omega Cure oil, which is sustainably sourced from wild Norwegian cod.
Each bag contains seven bars for a week’s supply of omega-3-rich breakfast bars.
I want to hear from you. Tell me how we can improve.