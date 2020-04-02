BarsBakery ProductsNew Snack and Bakery Products

Omega Passion breakfast snack bars

Omega Passion breakfast snack bars
April 2, 2020
KEYWORDS breakfast bars / Omega3 Innovations
Order Reprints
No Comments

Company: Omega3 Innovations

Websiteomega3innovations.com

Introduced: January 2020

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $27.95

Product Snapshot: Each Omega Passion bar delivers a healthy mix of superfoods, including gluten-free oats, walnuts, Greek yogurt, non-alkalized dark chocolate and cinnamon. For its omega-3 source, the company uses its signature Omega Cure oil, which is sustainably sourced from wild Norwegian cod. 

Each bag contains seven bars for a week’s supply of omega-3-rich breakfast bars.

subscribe to sfwb

 

email icon

I want to hear from you. Tell me how we can improve.

BNP Media Owner & Co-CEO, Tagg Henderson

Related Articles

Related Events

Related Directories

You must login or register in order to post a comment.