SNAC International installs 2025-26 officers and directors
VP of Better Made will begin his 1-year term as new board chairman.
SNAC International business members have unanimously approved a new slate of officers to serve on the executive committee and a new class of directors-at-large for the Association’s board of directors. Phil Gusmano, VP of Better Made Snack Foods, will begin his one-year term as the new board chairman.
Additionally, on April 1, SNAC’s Associate business members approved a new associate executive council (AEC) slate of officers and one new AEC director-at-large. Bryce Corporation’s Chad McDonald was elected as the new AEC president.
“I’m grateful for the opportunity to serve our industry in this capacity and to work alongside the exceptional SNAC International team,” said Gusmano, the newly elected chairman. “SNAC International continues positioning its members at the forefront of snacking innovation. It’s an honor to help maintain leadership in an ever-evolving landscape. With many key goals and initiatives on the horizon, I look forward to helping shape the vision and path forward.”
2025-2026 SNAC executive committee:
- Chairman: Phil Gusmano, Better Made Snack Foods
- 1st vice chairman: Tim Bateman, Calbee America, Inc.
- 2nd vice chairman: Cindy Kuester, Snak King
- Past chairman: Justin Spannuth, Unique Snacks
- Past chairman: Mike Harper, Rudolph Foods
- Treasurer: Julie Calef, Old Dutch Foods
- Secretary: Leanne Oliver, PepsiCo Foods North America
- Associate executive council president: Chad McDonald, Bryce Corporation
- SNAC president and CEO: Christine Cochran, SNAC International
2025-2028 board of directors - business members:
- Angel Flores, Wise Foods (3-year term)
- Troy Gunden, Herr Foods, Inc. (3-year term)
- Megan Koehler, Campbell’s Snacks (3-year term)
- Chris Read, Shearer’s Foods (3-year term)
- Erik Sword, Conagra Brands (re-nominated to three-year term)
Additionally, Andre Bouquet from Packaging Corporation of America joined the board of directors as an associate director-at-large.
2025-2026 Associate Executive Council (AEC)
The AEC, SNAC’s governing body for associate members, enhances collaboration between suppliers and snack producers. It advises the board of directors and ensures that SNAC’s events and initiatives offer meaningful value for associate members.
AEC officers:
- President: Chad McDonald, Bryce Corporation
- 1st vice president: Mike Cantore, Carolina Ingredients
- 2nd vice president: Dulcinea Freymoyer, Reading Bakery Systems
- Secretary: Andre Bouquet, Packaging Corporation of America
- Past president: Jeff Almond, Heat and Control
AEC directors-at-large:
- Mark Brogan, Printpack
- Alec Pratto, Focke & Co.
- Mukul Shukla, TNA North America
- Joe Curcio, BluePrint Automation
- John Kaufmann, Kerry, Inc.
“We are incredibly grateful to Justin Spannuth for his leadership and many contributions as Chairman,” says Christine Cochran, president and CEO of SNAC International. “Looking ahead, we are excited to welcome Phil to this important role. His energy and passion will be a driving force behind SNAC’s continued success.”
