Company: Nature's Garden

Website: naturesgarden.net

Introduced: July 2020

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $14.00

Product Snapshot: Nature’s Garden believes that everybody should have access to smart snacking options—whatever your dietary requirements. That’s why the company has created functionally designed products specially suited to fit within the Ketogenic guidelines. The Probiotic Keto Variety Snack Packs are Keto Certified and contain probiotics to help with your body’s digestive wellness, while delivering on crunch and flavor. With two options, snack sweet or savory knowing that Nature’s Garden has your back when it comes to Ketogenic snacking.