Bobo's launches 'Healthcare Heroes' bar to support healthcare frontline workers

Company: BOBO's

Website: www.eatbobos.com

Introduced: April 2020

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $19.99 (pack of 6)

Product Snapshot: Bobo’s, the brand on a mission to feed everyone like family with their products baked with love, has announced their initiative to help support the healthcare heroes who are on the frontline battling COVID-19. The brand will be donating twenty Bobo’s Bites for every six-pack of the brand’s newly released “Healthcare Hero” bar to hospitals and medical teams in cities that have been heavily hit by the novel coronavirus over the coming months.

“We rely on our healthcare workers in a tremendous way - now more than ever,” said T.J. McIntyre, CEO at Bobo’s. “As an essential business, we are fortunate to continue making our wholesome, on-the-go snacks for consumers, but we need to take the extra effort to support our modern-day healthcare heroes on the frontline during these extraordinary times. We wish all healthcare workers, frontline workers and their families the best of health and express our deepest thanks for everything they are doing for our country. We are honored to be able to give back to them in a meaningful way with our products.”

The limited-edition “Healthcare Heroes” Bar will be available starting today in Chocolate Chip and can be purchased in packs of six that will retail for $19.99 on the Bobo’s website. To learn more or purchase the bars, please visit https://eatbobos.com/hero. For more information on how to directly support Bobo’s mission of helping distribute food to healthcare heroes, or if you are a hospital or medical team in need of pre-packaged food, please contact the team directly at hero@eatbobos.com.