Hershey's Bites
April 13, 2020
Company: Hershey's
Website: www.hersheys.com/en_us/home.html
Introduced: March 2020
Distribution: National
Suggested Retail Price: $2.19
Product Snapshot: New Hershey’s Bites are snackable pretzel and cookie centers covered in Hershey’s chocolate. Comes in Milk Chocolate Pretzel, Milk Chocolate Vanilla Cookie and Cookies ‘N’ Creme Cookie Bites. Hershey’s Bites will be available nationwide starting March 2020. Available in a 7.5 oz. stand up pouch (SRP $4.69) and 1.8 oz. tubes (SRP: $2.19).
