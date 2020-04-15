tna reaffirms aftermarket commitment with new appointment

Food processing and packaging solutions provider, tna, has strengthened its commitment to provide world-class technical support and aftermarket care for its customers with the appointment of a new group aftermarket & services manager. Raj Singh joins the team to bolster the aftermarket experience for tna’s global customer base.

With over 20 years of experience in managing global customer service and operations networks, Raj brings a successful combination of business acumen, process knowledge and system implementation know-how to tna. Responsible for the organization’s aftermarket customer services globally, Raj will focus on further boosting standards in customer care including its my-tna 360° customer care program—from troubleshooting technical issues to providing solution upgrades that facilitate advances in productivity and up-time.

Welcoming Raj to the team, Alf Taylor, tna managing director & CEO, expressed: “Raj’s experience is a perfect fit with our strategy to continually drive the quality of our aftermarket services and we are looking forward to build on this commitment to our customers with innovative and reliable technical support. Our customers rely on their equipment to be operating at maximum efficiency with minimum downtime and our 360-customer care program supports these requirements through new product updates, dedicated support and breakthrough technical innovation.”

Raj’s previous aftermarket leadership experience spans the food and healthcare industry. This, coupled with his numerous roles spanning customer service management & service product management, service delivery & administration, supply chain management & quality control, throughout Australia, New Zealand and South East Asia, made him a frontrunner to lead aftermarket care in tna.

Elaborating on his role, Singh adds: “I’ve always believed that our customers’ success is part of tna’s success, which is why I’m very excited to be involved with the transformation of tna’s innovative technical and service support offering. Through a program of structured and customized services, my mission is to enhance our customers’ equipment uptime, overall efficiency and productivity. Backed by my experience in engineering and business, I’m looking forward to working with the tna team and our global network of customers to deliver best-in-class service and support.”

For more information about tna’s aftermarket services and how it can support maximum efficiency and productivity even in the most demanding environments, please visit https://www.tnasolutions.com/support/.