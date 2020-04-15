Company: Uplift Food

Website: upliftfood.com

Introduced: April 2020

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $3.99

Product Snapshot: Uplift Food is pleased to announce the launch and availability of its new prebiotic Gut Happy Cookies line—salted peanut butter with chocolate and coconut; sunflower butter with vanilla and chia; and salted almond butter with vanilla and hemp seeds. Each globally-inspired, scientifically supported sandwich cream cookie was individually created and formulated by internationally renowned Dietitian Kara Landau, the first dietitian to create a functional food company focused exclusively on the supportive benefits between mood and gut health. That impressive innovation caught the eye of global food giant Mondelez International's new venture arm, SnackFutures, which provided Uplift Food with its first investment and allowed Landau the opportunity to create new products, such as the new Gut Happy Cookies line and redefine the “good for you” functional food category.

Gut Happy Cookies is positioned to disrupt the "better for you" snack category and sets a new standard with its "good for you" mission. Made with 100 percent plant-based, fiber-dense, resistant starches and four unique prebiotic-rich ingredients, including a heavy dose of powerful probiotics (one billion colony forming units), Gut Happy Cookies supports proper digestion and promotes immune health. Powered by a unique proprietary blend of lupin beans, tigernuts, tapioca fiber, kiwifruit, and probiotics, Gut Happy Cookies promote the growth of good lactobacillus bacteria, as well as the production of the short chain fatty acid, butyrate, which is known to reduce inflammation in the body.

“I created Gut Happy Cookies to provide the body with nutrients that support good gut, digestion and immune health benefits. Unlike other health food products on the market that sprinkle a touch of “superfoods," Uplift Food products have been formulated to provide whole-food derived nutrients that are supported by science and are known to have a positive benefit on the body,” said Kara Landau, founder of Uplift Food and media dietitian representative for the Global Prebiotic Association, USA. “Each delicious morsel has been created to provide the body with the nutrients it needs and the flavors a health conscious consumer craves. With our cookies, snack time just got a whole lot gut happier!”

Landau and her team at Uplift Food are committed to offering prebiotics in their new line of sandwich cream cookies, catering to all specialty diets, including those who follow a gluten-free, dairy-free, non-GMO, nut-free and vegan lifestyle. Adds Landau, “We’re not just another cookie with marketing claims. That’s why we performed a clinical study by an accredited university, which confirmed that gut health benefits increased after patients consumed one serving per day for a week. This data proves that our unique blend of gut happy nutrients supports good digestion and ultimately helps the body feel uplifted."

Uplift Food’s signature Gut Happy Cookies contain less than a teaspoon of sugar, are made without artificial ingredients or sugar alcohols, and provide less than 160 calories per serving, which make them a convenient and nourishing breakfast or snack option. Also, Gut Happy Cookies combines a powerful punch of prebiotic soluble fiber, prebiotic resistant starch, and insoluble fiber (13g), which fuels the growth of good bacteria in the gut.

Recognized as a game-changer for delivering innovative products that not only taste delicious but also are better for consumers. Uplift Food – Gut Happy Cookies are available in three varieties on upliftfood.com and in the coming month on Amazon: