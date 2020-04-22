Steven Sauer to lead Toshiba Business Solutions

Toshiba America Business Solutions (TABS) has named Steven Sauer president of Toshiba Business Solutions (TBS), the company’s direct sales operation.

Sauer is now fully responsible for the sales, professional services and operational management of TBS’ four regional offices with nearly 100 locations across the United States. He is specifically tasked with expanding revenues while optimizing operational efficiencies throughout TABS’ direct sales organization.

“Steven has proven himself as an outstanding leader, motivator and mentor throughout his tenure at TBS,” stated Toshiba America Business Solutions President and Chief Executive Officer Scott Maccabe. “He has consistently and successfully met topline revenue and bottom-line profit objectives while maintaining the highest levels of client satisfaction.”

Upon selling his company, Business Methods, Inc. to Toshiba in 2004, Sauer became president of TBS New York. Sauer was president of TBS’ northcentral region before accepting his current role.

“I’m excited to begin my new role at Toshiba and for the opportunity to guide our talented and client-centric TBS organization,” said Sauer. “Our team goal is to continue to get better each day as we continue delivering Toshiba’s industry-recognized products, solutions and client support.”

Sauer is a 2019 ENX Magazine ‘Difference Maker,’ and during his tenure at TBS has been recognized as Rochester, New York Chamber of Commerce ‘Small Businessperson of the Year,’ Rochester Business Journal 40 Under 40 recipient and Mental Health Association ‘Volunteer of the Year.’

He holds a Master of Business Administration degree from Rochester Institute of Technology and a Bachelor of Science degree from State University of New York College at Geneseo. Sauer is also a graduate of the Harvard Business School Executive Education Owner/President Management Program.