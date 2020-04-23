National Egg Products School registration opens

National Egg Products School, sponsored by the American Egg Board and hosted by University of Georgia’s Department of Poultry Science, in partnership with North Carolina State University and Purdue University, is now open for registration.

The biennial, four-day program gives attendees an in-depth farm-to-fork review of eggs and egg products, including hands-on sessions, exploring the innate functionality of eggs. Course material covers eggs from their initial formation all the way through to packaging for industrial use. The program is intended for those involved in the egg industry, egg processing, allied industries and foodservice (including bakers, food formulators and chefs).

In addition to egg basics, students will learn about troubleshooting processing, egg safety, regulations, safe handling and storage from a faculty of academics and industry experts.

Topics agenda:

Egg products and labeling

Egg products marketing

Egg functionality and product formulations labs (hands-on activities)

Regulatory update on FDA egg rule and egg products

Egg and egg products microbiology

Food safety and quality program auditing

Food Safety Modernization Act – relevance to the egg industry

Unit operations for egg processing

Equipment and plant design

Update on egg nutrition research

Supply chain challenges

Workshop attendance is limited to 50 participants. For questions regarding the National Egg Products School, contact Jeniece Vinson at jgvinson@uga.edu or 706-542-1371.

To register online, go to https://estore.uga.edu/C27063_ustores/web/classic/product_detail.jsp?PRODUCTID=5898 and click on “National Egg Products School.”