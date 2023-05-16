Krispy Kreme, according to the company, loves its fans as much as fans love Krispy Kreme doughnuts. This month the brand is bringing back four “Fan Favs” in a new collection.

Beginning May 16 for a limited time at participating shops across the U.S., guests can enjoy an assortment of four returning Fan Favs that deliver an encore of the most popular and top-selling flavors of previous limited time collections over the past five years:

Banana Pudding Doughnut: a doughnut filled with Banana Pudding Kreme filling, hand-dipped in yellow icing, and decorated with white Kreme and vanilla wafer cookies.

Chocolate Kreme Pie Doughnut: a doughnut filled with Chocolate Custard Kreme filling, hand-dipped in chocolate icing, and topped with a Kreme dollop and mini chocolate chip pieces.

Key Lime Pie Doughnut: a doughnut filled with Key Lime Kreme filling, hand-dipped in lime green icing and topped with graham cracker crumb pieces.

Strawberries & Kreme Doughnut: a doughnut filled with Strawberry & Kreme filling, hand-dipped in strawberry icing and decorated with swirls of white icing.

“Our fans know what they want, so we thought, ‘let’s give them what they want’,” says Dave Skena, global chief brand officer for Krispy Kreme. “We’re excited to treat our fans with this limited-time re-release … these four doughnuts are definitely back by popular demand.”

Krispy Kreme’s Fan Favs are available in-shop and for pickup or delivery via Krispy Kreme’s app and website. Fans also can find a Krispy Kreme six-pack featuring the Fan Favs delivered fresh daily to select grocery stores. Visit krispykreme.com/locate to find a nearby shop or grocery store location.

Related: Krispy Kreme bakes up mini doughnuts in time for Mother’s Day