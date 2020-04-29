Industry NewsCoronavirus Coverage

El Milagro worker dies from COVID-19, plant temporarily closes

Company's corn tortilla output to fall by 75 percent

El Milagro logo
April 29, 2020
KEYWORDS covid-19 / El Milagro
Order Reprints
No Comments

El Milagro has closed its tortilla plant in Chicago, on the Lower West Side, for two weeks, to sanitize the plant, after a worker died and other workers have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The employee who died from COVID-19 had not been at work since April 9. The company wrote a letter to employees over the weekend, and said they were recently notified about the employees death.

Four other workers have shown symptoms of COVID-19 and two workers at the facility were officially diagnosed with it.

An outside janitorial business has been hired to sanitize and deep-clean the plant, and employees who were scheduled to work during the times that the facility is closed will still be paid for 40 hours a week, said the company.

The facility will be closed through May 9.

Source: "El Milagro temporarily closes plant for cleaning after worker’s COVID-19 death; company’s corn tortilla output to fall 75%," Chicago Tribune, 4/29/20.

subscribe to sfwb

 

email icon

I want to hear from you. Tell me how we can improve.

BNP Media Owner & Co-CEO, Tagg Henderson

Related Articles

Related Products

Related Directories

You must login or register in order to post a comment.