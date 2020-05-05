Unique Pretzels proudly supports Folds of Honor Foundation for third consecutive year

Unique Pretzel Bakery, Inc. is once again supporting the Folds of Honor Foundation to provide academic support to families of fallen and disabled service members. For each purchase of specially marked Original “Splits” Pretzel 11-ounce packages, Unique Pretzels will donate five cents to Folds of Honor. The promotion runs from May through August and is available at several retail partners, including Whole Foods Market, Giant Martins, Tops Market, Giant Eagle, The Fresh Market, Giant Foods, Weis, Redners, Karns, and Boyers. The Folds of Honor branded packages are also available on Amazon.com, all military base commissaries in the nation through the Defense Commissary Agency (DeCA) and on Unique Pretzel’s website throughout the year. Last year’s campaign raised $6,600, and Unique Pretzels expects an influx in donations for 2020 due to a rise in participating in-network partners

“The economic hardships and uncertainty created by the Coronavirus mean there will be an increased need for scholarships for the foreseeable future. This is especially true among the military families served by Folds of Honor Foundation, which may only have one source of income,” stated Justin Spannuth, chief operating officer at Unique Pretzel Bakery, Inc. “These families have made tremendous sacrifices for our country and we are very privileged to help support them.”

Since 2007, Folds of Honor Foundation has paid homage to America’s heroes by providing educational scholarships to the spouses and children of fallen and disabled service members. To date, the foundation has awarded approximately 24,500 scholarships. During the 2019-2020 school year, the foundation awarded 4,500 scholarships to military families, providing $22 million in needed educational support.

The partnership with Folds of Honor Foundation is one of several initiatives Unique Pretzels conducts throughout the year to support local organizations and the broader community. Unique Pretzels has also supported hurricane relief efforts and other special causes like the recent Bikes & Beers Social Distancing virtual bike ride to raise funds in support of COVID-19 relief efforts.

To learn more about Unique Pretzels and its healthy snacks made using simple ingredients, please visit www.UniquePretzels.com. To learn more about Folds of Honor Foundation, or to make a donation, please visit www.FoldsofHonor.org.

