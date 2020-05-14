Process Sensors Corporation introduces new QuikTest At-Line Analyzer, designed to save time and increase profits

Company: Process Sensors Corporation

Website: www.processsensors.com

Technology Snapshot: Process Sensors Corporation, a KPM Analytics company, has announced the release of the QuikTest analyzer for rapid at-line analysis of moisture and oil content of ingredients, in-process samples, and final products for quality control. Designed for use on the production floor, the QuikTest measures moisture and/or oil from solid, powdered or paste samples such as coffee, cookies, snack foods, hummus, and cannabis to ensure the utmost efficiency in their manufacturing.

The analyzer’s simple interface and intuitive operation make it easy for plant operators to make reliable measurements with little or no training. Simply place the sample in the sample cup, place the cup on the instrument and press start. In 10 seconds, accurate operator-independent results are presented on the large 5.7-inch touchscreen display. No sample preparation or harsh chemicals are required, and calibrations can be made from as few as five samples in minutes—providing accurate results from any proprietary or custom product.

With a rugged polycarbonate design and compact footprint, the QuikTest analyzer can be set up almost anywhere, ideal for busy factories so that sampling and results are close to production. Rapid feedback to the production operators ensures that the plant is operating efficiently for maximum yield and minimal waste and re-work.

The QuikTest comes with either a standard static or rotating sample stage for non-homogeneous samples. Additional sample accessories are available, including disposable petri dishes and disposable polymer bags for easy sample handling with no cleanup.

Supported by a trained network of global distributors, the QuikTest also comes with a two-year warranty for parts and labor on all components for low cost of ownership and peace of mind. Additional information including detailed specifications can be found at www.processsensors.com/quiktest.