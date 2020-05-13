Fresh and frozen bakery amid COVID-19, from RaboResearch
May 13, 2020
In a new update, RaboResearch analyst JP Frossard has looked at how bakeries and consumers have navigated the first month of stay-at-home orders and evaluates future strategies for the fresh and frozen bakery sectors. Some highlights include:
- “As people work from home more often, breakfast and other home consumption items have an opportunity to regain market.”
- “The food industry could appeal to customers using the uniqueness of the current event: it is a health crisis. In this context, improved nutrition should gain consumer and government attention as a way of preventing diseases and boosting immunity.”
- “Retail bakeries should not be blinded by recent record sales. As supply and demand meet a new equilibrium, competition will resume for the additional slice of the cake.”
Read the full update here.
