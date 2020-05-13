Industry NewsCoronavirus Coverage

Fresh and frozen bakery amid COVID-19, from RaboResearch

coronavirus
May 13, 2020
KEYWORDS covid-19 / RaboResearch
Reprints
No Comments

In a new update, RaboResearch analyst JP Frossard has looked at how bakeries and consumers have navigated the first month of stay-at-home orders and evaluates future strategies for the fresh and frozen bakery sectors. Some highlights include:

  • “As people work from home more often, breakfast and other home consumption items have an opportunity to regain market.”
  • “The food industry could appeal to customers using the uniqueness of the current event: it is a health crisis. In this context, improved nutrition should gain consumer and government attention as a way of preventing diseases and boosting immunity.”
  • “Retail bakeries should not be blinded by recent record sales. As supply and demand meet a new equilibrium, competition will resume for the additional slice of the cake.”

Read the full update here.

subscribe to sfwb

 

email icon

I want to hear from you. Tell me how we can improve.

BNP Media Owner & Co-CEO, Tagg Henderson

Related Articles

Related Products

Related Events

Related Directories

You must login or register in order to post a comment.