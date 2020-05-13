Fresh and frozen bakery amid COVID-19, from RaboResearch

In a new update, RaboResearch analyst JP Frossard has looked at how bakeries and consumers have navigated the first month of stay-at-home orders and evaluates future strategies for the fresh and frozen bakery sectors. Some highlights include:

“As people work from home more often, breakfast and other home consumption items have an opportunity to regain market.”

“The food industry could appeal to customers using the uniqueness of the current event: it is a health crisis. In this context, improved nutrition should gain consumer and government attention as a way of preventing diseases and boosting immunity.”

“Retail bakeries should not be blinded by recent record sales. As supply and demand meet a new equilibrium, competition will resume for the additional slice of the cake.”

Read the full update here.