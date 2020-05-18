BarsBakery ProductsNew Snack and Bakery Products

TasteBars sugar-free bars
May 18, 2020
Company: TasteBars

Website: www.tastebars.com

Introduced: May 2020

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $35.88 (12-pack)

Product Snapshot: Meet TasteBars: Take Away Sugar, Taste Exceptional.

Unlike its competitors, TasteBars do not have any added sugar. Many snack bar brands claim to be healthy, but are super high in calories and loaded with hidden sugar. TasteBars were born out of the idea that a product shouldn’t be laden with sugar to taste good. They figured out how to extract harmful addictive sugars and leave in all the rich indulgent taste.  

The bars have 0 added sugar, keto, gluten free and low carb. Whether you're a fitness-fiend, traveler or just want to be healthy, TasteBars is a must-try.

Flavors: 

  • Delicious Original
  • Banana Bread
  • Heavenly Chocolate
  • Chocolate Chilli Chia
  • Tasty Peanut Butter
  • Peanut Butter Chocolate

