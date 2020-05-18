TasteBars sugar-free bars

Company: TasteBars

Website: www.tastebars.com

Introduced: May 2020

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $35.88 (12-pack)

Product Snapshot: Meet TasteBars: T ake A way S ugar, T aste E xceptional.

Unlike its competitors, TasteBars do not have any added sugar. Many snack bar brands claim to be healthy, but are super high in calories and loaded with hidden sugar. TasteBars were born out of the idea that a product shouldn’t be laden with sugar to taste good. They figured out how to extract harmful addictive sugars and leave in all the rich indulgent taste.

The bars have 0 added sugar, keto, gluten free and low carb. Whether you're a fitness-fiend, traveler or just want to be healthy, TasteBars is a must-try.

Flavors: