Mactac launches new cryogenic labels

Company: Mactac

Website: www.mactac.com

Packaging Snapshot: Designed for temperatures as low as -320 degrees Fahrenheit, Mactac has launched new cryogenic labelstocks.

Mactac’s cryogenic labelstocks are intended for harsh environment applications where labels must withstand exposure to liquid nitrogen or ultra-low temperature freezers, thaw cycles, chemicals and solvents.

“Cryogenic labeling involves adhering label material to products that undergo extremely cold or harsh conditions,” says Kim Hensley, senior marketing manager, Mactac Performance Adhesives. “It is imperative that labels remain intact and legible. Mactac’s new cryogenic labels feature an aggressive advanced-technology high-tack acrylic pressure-sensitive adhesive and other unique characteristics to meet the needs of these demanding applications.”

Intended for use in medical research, clinical laboratories, fertility clinics and biobanks, the new cryogenic labelstocks are used for labeling laboratory identification substrates, such as test tubes, ampules, vials, slides and more.

Key features of the labelstocks include:

Superior adhesion to small radius containers for firm attachment to test tubes and ampules.

Reliable identification of plastic and glass vessels that endure long-term storage in liquid nitrogen.

Resistance to edge-lifting – even when repeatedly subjected to changes between low temperatures and room temperatures, such as removal from liquid nitrogen immersion.

The new cryogenic labels are offered as thermal transfer, direct thermal and laser printable products. They are available to customers in the following product constructions: