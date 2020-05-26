PLMA president, Brian Sharoff, dead at 77

Brian Sharoff, president of the Private Label Manufacturers Association, died May 23 after a brief illness, at the age of 77. He had been president of PLMA since 1981.

Sharoff helped grow PLMA, starting with the Private Label Trade Show in Chicago, which began in 1980. He also expanded its headquarters, based in New York, to add offices in Amsterdam and Shanghai. Originally, PLMA had about 200 memberships in the U.S., and it currently has more than 4,500 internationally.

