Company: Birch Benders

Website: www.birchbenders.com

Introduced: June 2020

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $4.99

Product Snapshot: Your go-to breakfast just got a keto makeover—easy toaster waffles from Birch Benders can now be found in the freezer aisle! Birch Benders, the #1 pancake brand in the natural channel and the trusted brand that launched the first-to-market paleo and keto just-add water pancake & waffle mixes, introduces new Keto and Chocolate Chip Keto frozen toaster waffles.

Birch Benders’ Keto Toaster Waffles are a great option for a convenient breakfast, mid-day snack, or even as a low-carb alternative to bread. Birch Benders Keto Toaster Waffles have only 6g net carbs for 2 waffles, compared to existing options which have 30g net carbs for 2 waffles.