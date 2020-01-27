Birch Benders keto-friendly microwaveable snack cups

Company: Birch Benders

Website: www.birchbenders.com

Introduced: March 2020

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $2.99

Product Snapshot: Birch Benders has announced the launch of Birch Benders Cups—a new microwavable line that provides a low-carbohydrate, no added sugar, and keto-friendly snack that’s ready in just one minute. Joining the shelves with their popular Keto Pancake & Waffle Mix and Paleo Pancake & Waffle Mix, Birch Benders is on a mission to make the foods you love better.

With seven offerings, there’s a flavor and style for everyone in the family, including Classic Maple Pancake, Chocolate Chip Pancake, Strawberry Shortcake Pancake, Double Chocolate Brownie, Blueberry Muffin, Chocolate Chip Cookie, and Birthday Cake. The cups are made with clean, better-for-you ingredients and are prepared by just adding water.

“This launch is an exciting one for us,” says Matt LaCasse, founder and CEO. “We saw potential in the keto market a few years ago and experienced great success when we were the first brand to launch a Keto Pancake Mix. As one of the most trusted and respected brands in the breakfast space, we’ve found that our low-carb, low-sugar, clean keto products aren’t just for those following the keto diet—they’re loved by all consumers looking to maintain a balanced lifestyle. This is our sixth first-to-market launch, and we love continuing to surprise and delight our loyal fanbase.”

The new line of microwavable cups is available online starting today, both on the Birch Benders website and on Amazon. The cups can also be found on the shelves of major retailers including Walmart and Sprouts starting in March 2020 with an MSRP of $2.99.