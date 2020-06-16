SuperFat Keto Cookie Bites

Company: SuperFat

Website: www.superfat.com

Introduced: May 2020

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $14.99

Product Snapshot: SuperFat cookies are made with almond and coconut flour, grass-fed butter, and grass-fed collagen. No added sugar and no grains, fillers, or palm oil. They’re the perfect snack or treat whenever, wherever.

SuperFat makes it a point to create snacks that are free of added sugar and artificial sweeteners as well as refined or processed carbohydrates. The brand focuses on offering products made with whole fats and whip up delicious options that will make you realize choosing to eat healthily never has to come at the expense of flavor.

• Only 2-3g net carbs

• No added sugars

• Certified Keto

• Grain-free

• Gluten-free

• No fillers

• No palm oil