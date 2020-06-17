Epogee receives additional GRAS approvals for new alternative fat

Company: Epogee

Website: epogee.com

Ingredient Snapshot: Epogee LLC announced its revolutionary new alternative fat, EPG, has achieved additional GRAS (Generally Recognized As Safe) status by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA). EPG, a GMO-free, modified plant-based oil that allows food and beverage manufacturers to dramatically reduce calories while leaving taste and texture intact, is now approved for use in expanded food and beverage products.

New GRAS approved categories include:

Snack foods (potato chips, corn-based savory snacks, chicken nuggets)

Plant-based protein products

Beverages/beverage bases

Coffee and tea

Dairy product analogs

“We are very pleased EPG has been recognized as a safe ingredient for use in additional food and beverage categories,” said David Rowe, founder and chief technology officer, Epogee LLC. “Made from natural, GMO-free vegetable oil, EPG is the first and only fat alternative of its kind on the market. We are teaming up with food and beverage innovators as we work to fight obesity and improve the health of society. Now a new generation of great-tasting products will allow consumers to enjoy their favorite foods without all of the fat. Manufacturers are seeing exciting results and achieving a richer, more complex flavor palate with satisfying mouthfeel in food and beverages that include EPG.”

EPG is unlike anything else available on the market today. It is the only ingredient available that can cut 92 percent of calories from fat for each unit of fat replaced and total calories by as much as 45 percent, without compromising taste or texture. Prior to the May 4th expanded approval, EPG had previously been recognized as GRAS for use in a variety of applications including confections and bars, baked goods and mixes, frozen dairy and desserts, spreads/dips/gravies and sauces, peanut and nut butters, grain products and pasta, and frying applications.

To learn more about how Epogee is helping dramatically reduce calories without any compromises please visit: https://www.epogee.com.