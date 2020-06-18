BarsBakery ProductsNew Snack and Bakery Products

June 18, 2020
Company: Sun-Maid

Websitewww.sunmaid.com

Introduced: June 2020

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $2.99

Product Snapshot: Sun-Maid recently released Sun-Maid Bites, now available online at Amazon and in-store at Meijer, with expansion to other retailers later this summer.

Sun-Maid Bites are made with wholesome ingredients, like whole fruit, oats and nuts. They come in flavors that we all love to indulge with from time to time—like s’mores, banana split, birthday cake and peanut butter and jelly.

  • Delicious bites made with wholesome ingredients, like whole fruit, oats and nuts
  • No artificial flavors, made with 5g added sugar or less
  • Fun flavors including S’mores, Birthday Cake, PB&J and Banana Split

