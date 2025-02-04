Nature’s Path, North America’s largest organic breakfast and snack food company, has announced the launch of its latest U.S. innovation within its premium granola line. Love Crunch Granola now features two protein-packed flavors, including Organic Dark Chocolate & Almond Butter Protein Granola and Organic Peanut Butter Protein Granola. The line combines Love Crunch’s signature rich taste with 10 g of pea protein per serving.

With 2025 trends predicting a protein renaissance and research indicating the protein snack market will reach $8.2 billion by 2030, food brands are seeking new ways to incorporate the powerhouse macronutrient in products to help consumers maintain energy levels and support overall health.

"This is a breakthrough moment for Nature’s Path and Love Crunch as we continue to expand the variety of organic foods we provide," says Arjan Stephens, president of Nature’s Path and founder of Love Crunch Granola. "Our new Protein Granola elevates the entire granola aisle with a superior organic product that contains protein and mouth-watering taste while allowing us to stay true to our mission of leaving the Earth better than we found it by using ingredients that prioritize people and planet.”

Curated with 10 g of protein per serving and 21 g of organic whole grains, both varieties of Love Crunch’s granola offer flavors made with Fair Trade ingredients, and are also USDA Organic and Non-GMO Project verified. Additional details on each variety include:

Organic Dark Chocolate & Almond Butter Protein Granola : This sweet snack boasts crunchy chocolate granola clusters paired with creamy almond butter and Fair Trade dark chocolate chunks.

: This sweet snack boasts crunchy chocolate granola clusters paired with creamy almond butter and Fair Trade dark chocolate chunks. Organic Peanut Butter Protein Granola: This savory option offers a blend that pairs golden-baked granola with a creamy peanut butter coating, roasted peanut pieces, and a sea salt finish.

As part of Nature’s Path’s desire to make organic food more accessible, Love Crunch is committed to giving back by donating a minimum of $2 million worth of food every year to food banks in North America through Nature’s Path Organic Foods’ Bite4Bite Program.

Love Crunch Protein Granola is now available at Target, Walmart, Kroger, and other major retailers in the U.S. as well as online directly from Nature’s Path and Amazon.

