IDDBA releases new COVID-19 impact report

The International Dairy Deli Bakery Association (IDDBA) has released their weekly COVID-19 Impact report. The weekly reports bring updates to the COVID-19 situation with interest in Bakery, Dairy, Deli Meat, Deli Cheese, and Deli Prepared.

In this week’s report the first week of June marks three months of pandemic-affected grocery shopping patterns. Total store sales, including the fresh perimeter, saw its lowest gain since April 19 (going up against Easter 2019), at +9.8%. As restaurants continue to open up, competition for the food dollar will heat up further.

Access the full report here.

Read and review IDDBA’s previous reports here.