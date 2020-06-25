Don Marcos Ready Fry Corn Tortilla Chips and All Natural Old World Flour Tortillas

Company: Don Marcos

Website: www.shopdonmarcos.com

Introduced: April 2020

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $8.99-$21.00

Product Snapshot: Don Marcos Ready Fry Corn Tortilla Chips were released online via their direct to consumer website www.ShopDonMarcos.com in April 2020.

The Don Marcos Brand has been a Michigan business since 1980. The company is well known in stores for fresh flour tortillas and stone ground corn tortillas. Don Marcos Tortillas are always found in the refrigerator section due to the low amount of preservatives used. They believe in selling the freshest products to their customers.

The company recently launched Don Marcos Ready Fry Corn Tortilla Chips and Don Marcos All Natural Old World Flour Tortillas.

Don Marcos Ready Fry Corn Tortilla Chips are available in yellow or white corn for $13.50 or can be added on to another purchase for $8.99.

Don Marcos All Natural Old World Flour Tortillas are $21.00 for 3 packages of 12. The All Natural Old World Flour Tortillas were also released in April 2020.

The Ready Fry Corn Tortilla Chips are ready to quick fry at home or bake in the oven. Enjoy the restaurant tortilla chips experience at home!

Delight your senses and experience a thin, light, crispy and airy tortilla chip embodying a full and savory corn flavor. Quickly fry them to your preference and taste Don Marcos Non-GMO Corn tortilla chips, they make for the perfect everyday chip!

The Ready Fry Corn Tortilla Chips are available in both White Corn and Yellow Corn.

Delight your senses and experience a soft, light and rich all-natural flour tortilla with a classic Mexican flavor. Taste the difference of Old World Flour Tortillas, and bring tradition into your kitchen!