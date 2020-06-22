Syntegon releases robotic packaging overview video

Syntegon recently developed a new video highlighting the company's robotic packaging capabilities, including primary feed placing, secondary top loading, 2D and 3D vision guidance, and integrated third-party robotic arms.

Whether you are automating your product handling to feed a single machine, or automating a complete line with primary and secondary operations, Syntegon is your complete automation and robotics solution provider with decades of application experience. Solutions range from design, fabrication, and manufacturing to collaborating with world-class robotics providers as a fully-licensed integrator. Proven integration solutions with small and large-frame robots makes an ideal partner for all levels of robotic applications.