RIND Snacks Coco-Melon superfruits

Company: RIND Snacks

Website: www.rindsnacks.com

Introduced: July 2020

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $5.99

Product Snapshot: The announcement of RIND Snacks' latest product launch, Coco-Melon is the fifth addition to the “skin-on superfruit” product line, featuring a refreshing three-ingredient blend of organic coconut, watermelon, and cantaloupe. The new SKU, to be launched in July, represents RIND’s first foray into applying its “peel-powered” formula to melons—a category largely ignored by other snack brands. Coco-Melon retails for $5.99, and will be available in thousands of retailers nationwide, as well as DTC through Amazon, and rindsnacks.com.