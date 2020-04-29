RIND Snacks skin-on superfruit

Company: RIND Snacks

Website: www.rindsnacks.com

Introduced: April 2020

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $3.49-$6.99

Product Snapshot: In a time when families are home and looking for an better-for-you snacking alternative for both adults and children, RIND Snacks has just the solution.

When it comes to fruit, it’s what’s on the outside that counts. That’s why Mother Nature added a peel—more vitamins, antioxidants, and fiber are found in the RIND than anywhere else. The power is in the peel!

RIND’s tangy and chewy blends use the whole fruit. RIND keeps the skin on its slices of its sun-dried superfruits to maximize flavor and nutrition and minimize waste.

RIND is looking to create a new category of nutrient dense, ‘skin-on’ snacks at the intersection of functionality and sustainability.

Five craveable ﬂavors in two sizes (3oz. & 1.5oz.) MSRP ranges from $3.49 - $6.99:

Tropical Blend

Orchard Blend

Tangy Kiwi

Straw-Peary Blend

Why the power's in the peel: