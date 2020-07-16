Jeremy Xu joins Ingredion as senior vice president and chief innovation officer

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE: INGR), a global provider of ingredient solutions, has announced that Jeremy Xu has been named senior vice president, and chief innovation officer, effective October 1. In this capacity, Xu will be responsible for advancing the Company’s focus on specialty growth platforms, identifying new growth opportunities and overseeing the Ingredion Idea Labs innovation centers. Xu will report to Jim Zallie, president and chief executive officer. Xu will succeed Tony DeLio who will be retiring in February 2021 after 14 years of service.

Xu joins the Company from Royal DSM, where he spent four years leading a global business unit in the nutritional ingredients space. Before that role, he spent 16 years at DuPont serving in a variety of leadership roles across Asia and the U.S.

“Jeremy is an accomplished global leader with a strong reputation for successfully driving innovation and growth while cultivating high-performing, agile teams,” said Zallie. “Jeremy brings a global perspective and deep specialty food ingredient experience, which is critical as we identify new opportunities for our customers. We look forward to having an executive of his caliber join the Ingredion team.”

Xu holds a bachelor’s degree in biology and biomedical engineering from Zhejiang University in China and earned a doctorate in biochemistry and molecular biology as well as a master’s degree in business administration from Purdue University. He also holds a master’s degree in plant physiology from the Chinese University of Hong Kong. Xu is fluent in English, Mandarin and Cantonese. Xu will relocate to the New Jersey area from Switzerland with his family.