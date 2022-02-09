Utz Brands, Inc. has announced that Satyaki Lodh has been appointed senior vice president, chief information officer. Lodh will lead the Information Technology organization that is enabling technology infrastructure, data, and insights to support the growing national footprint of Utz’s brands. He will report to Ajay Kataria, Utz’s executive vice president and chief financial officer.

Lodh brings over thirty years of experience in Information Technology roles across multiple industries. He has spent over twenty years in the Food & Beverage Industry, including more than a decade focused on the snack foods category. Most recently, Lodh served as the chief information officer at Borden Dairy, a heritage dairy brand. Prior to Borden Dairy, Lodh was vice president of enterprise applications at Snyder’s-Lance, where he managed the application infrastructure that supported their Direct-Store-Delivery (DSD) route operations.

“Satyaki is a fantastic addition to the Utz team. He has an impressive track record of successfully leading IT operations and delivering effective, leading-edge technology solutions that create business value. He has extensive knowledge of DSD operations and I am confident that Satyaki and his team will execute a focused IT vision and strategy that will help drive profitable growth,” said Ajay Kataria, EVP & CFO, Utz Brands, Inc.

Lodh holds a Bachelor of Technology degree in Computer Science from the National Institute of Technology, Warangal, India.