Company: Pots & Co. USA

Website: https://usa.potsandco.com

Introduced: August 2020

Distribution: Regional

Product Snapshot: On August 4, Pots & Co. released its Apple & Cinnamon Crumble at Midwest Costco locations.

Think of it as the mini version of a classic apple pie—perfect for the summer months. Top it off with a scoop of vanilla ice cream for the ultimate indulgence!

Other newly released mini desserts varieties include:

Lemon Cheesecake

Maple & Pecan Lava Cake

Chocolate Flourless Cake

Pots and Co. is a London-based dessert company that uses clean ingredients and handmade recipes. Uncompromising, hand-crafted in small batches, using culinary techniques, with the best ingredients, with absolutely nothing artificial and presented in beautiful reusable ceramic pots.