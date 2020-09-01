Company: Pots & Co. USA
Website: https://usa.potsandco.com
Introduced: August 2020
Distribution: Regional
Product Snapshot: On August 4, Pots & Co. released its Apple & Cinnamon Crumble at Midwest Costco locations.
Think of it as the mini version of a classic apple pie—perfect for the summer months. Top it off with a scoop of vanilla ice cream for the ultimate indulgence!
Other newly released mini desserts varieties include:
- Lemon Cheesecake
- Maple & Pecan Lava Cake
- Chocolate Flourless Cake
Pots and Co. is a London-based dessert company that uses clean ingredients and handmade recipes. Uncompromising, hand-crafted in small batches, using culinary techniques, with the best ingredients, with absolutely nothing artificial and presented in beautiful reusable ceramic pots.